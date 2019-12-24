Rahul, Priyanka barred from meeting CAA protesters' kin

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday not allowed to meet the families of four youths, who were killed in alleged police firing during violent protests against the CAA Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town, about 450 kilometres from here, on Friday.

The cavalcade of Rahul and Priyanka was stopped outside the town by the police and the duo was made to turn back.

"The police did not allow us to meet the families of the deceased," Rahul told reporters from inside his vehicle.

The police officials said that section 144 was still in force in the town and that their visit could create law and order problems.

Priyanka had a few days back visited the families of two youths, who were killed in alleged police firing in Bijnore district.