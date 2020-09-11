Rainfall unlikely in Delhi till September 11, says IMD

Rainfall unlikely in Delhi till September 11, says IMD

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 11 2020, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 11:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

The Meteorological Department on Friday said the skies over the national capital will remain clear and no rains are likely till Tuesday. 

The mercury is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. 

So far in September, the city has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 66.4 mm -- a deficiency of 69 per cent. 

Overall, it has recorded 576.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 590.2 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. 

Earlier in the day, the IMD said monsoon is likely to stay longer in the national capital and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October".

The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal. 

Earlier this year, the Meteorological department had revised the date for the withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Rainfall
IMD

What's Brewing

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

How should Feminism target sexual abuse?

Vanishing wildlife cause for worry

Vanishing wildlife cause for worry

Covid-19: The line dance of the pandemic

Covid-19: The line dance of the pandemic

An ingenious helicopter on Mars

An ingenious helicopter on Mars

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

Language, identity politics making a comeback in TN

 