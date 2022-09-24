Rains in Delhi for third consecutive day

Rains continued to lash Delhi for the third consecutive day on Saturday causing traffic snarls at some places in the morning, even as the minimum temperature settled a notch above the normal for the season.

The city received 15 mm of rainfall from 8:30 AM on Friday to 8:30 AM Saturday, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Incessant rains had pounded the national capital on Thursday causing waterlogging across a wide swathe of the city, leading to crawling of traffic.

The national capital had reeled under traffic snarls and waterlogging woes with several key road stretches dotted with puddles of water as rains ceaselessly lashed the city on Friday too.

The weather department had issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Saturday as well, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi with heavy rains at a couple of locations.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, with forecast of a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain later in the day.

The city recorded a relative humidity of 100 per cent at 8:30 AM, as per data shared by the IMD .

The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Rains had brought down the maximum temperature on Friday to 27.6 degrees Celsius — seven notches below normal.

The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Sunday are likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD forecast.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'satisfactory' (58) category around 9:15 AM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.