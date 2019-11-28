Raj Assembly: Remarks on Golwalkar raise ruckus

The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed a protest after Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that RSS idealogue M S Golwalkar's book Bunch of Thoughts, stated Muslims, Christians and communists as "three threats".

In his address, Dhariwal said: "How can we forget those who have raised fingers and voice for the review of the constitution and reservation system in India?" Targetting Golwalkar, the minister said that there were people who were against the bandh called after the assassination of Mahatama Gandhi.

Reacting to this, the MLAs from the Opposition party protested in the House and asked the Speaker to intervene.

In his reply to BJP MLAs, the minister said it was important to deliberate on this, otherwise, the debate on the Constitution would not be meaningful. "It is unfortunate that Prime Minister Modi remained quiet when he was addressed as the father of India by US President, he should have told him that Father of Nation title is given to Mahatama Gandhi only," Dhariwal said.

While remembering B R Ambedkar's contribution, as the head of the drafting committee of the constitution, Dhariwal said he laid focus on women empowerment and ensured social security.

Talking about the present times, the senior Congress leader said that the ruling party is again trying to weaken the constitution by diluting Right to Information and the freedom of the press.

Intervening amidst the uproar, Rajasthan assembly Speaker C P Joshi said that the debate should be constructive in the assembly but at the same time, "if an elected representative is referring to the book, there is nothing wrong. But we should focus on the upcoming challenges in the state."

Pilot reacts

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also condemned BJP MP Pragya Thakur's remarks on Nathuram Godse. He said, "Every nationalist should condemn the remark made on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin". He added by saying that safeguarding the constitution is not just the duty of the government, but every citizen should do that. "No specific party can give anyone the certificate of nationalism. One should not refrain from raising his voice against injustice and atrocities."

Two newly-elected MLAs Rita Choudhary (Mandawa) and Narayan Beniwal (Khimsar), won assembly by-polls held in the state recently also took oath in the Assembly. Choudhary is from the Congress while Beniwal is from the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.