Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra stresses need to teach constitutional values to youths

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday stressed on the need to teach the younger generation about the Constitution and its values.

Speaking to chairman and vice-chancellors of private universities through video conferencing, he said it was necessary to introduce the youth to the Constitution so that they play an active and constructive role in nation-building.

He said private universities should work in the field of higher education to benefit the society.

Officials from 11 universities including the Banasthali Vidyapeeth, BITS Pilani, Jaipur National University, Amity University participated in the programme.