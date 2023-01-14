Rajasthan paper leak case: JDA resumes demolition of illegal construction in accused's house

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) on Saturday resumed demolition of illegal construction done in the house of Bhupendra Saran who is an accused in the recent grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case, officials said.

The action by the enforcement wing of JDA began on Friday evening after the JDA tribunal rejected Saran's petition seeking extra time to remove the encroachments.

On Monday, the wing had demolished a five-storey building in which Saran used to run his coaching center. The building was illegal, the officials said.

The chief controller (enforcement), JDA, Raghuveer Saini said our teams helped the family to take out their belongings from the house before carrying out the demolition drive.

He said that the demolition drive resumed on Saturday morning and is continuing.

Earlier, the enforcement wing conducted an inspection of Saran's house built on a plot of 141 sq yard in Rajni Vihar, Ajmer Road, and found that the construction was done by covering front and back setbacks of 15 feet and 8.3 feet, respectively.

The height of the four-storey building also exceeded the permissible limit of eight meters, the officials said.

Last month, a total of 55 people, including 37 candidates, were arrested in the grade-2 teacher recruitment examination paper leak case.

Udaipur police had intercepted a bus in which candidates were on the way to appear for the exam. Question papers were recovered from the candidates following which they were arrested.

Bhupendra Saran and Suresh Dhaka are the main accused in the paper leak case and are evading arrest.