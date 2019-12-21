Rally at Ramlila: Traffic to be affected on Sunday

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2019, 10:41am ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2019, 10:41am ist
The anit-CAA protest in Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Traffic will be affected in Central Delhi on Sunday due to a major rally at the Ramlila Ground, police said on Friday.

In an advisory, police said parking for cars will be inside and behind the Civic Centre.

Buses would be allocated space to park on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat parking, Shanti Van parking, service roads of Rajghat and the Samta Sthal, it said.

Outside Broadcasting (OB) vans will be parked on the footpath of JLN Marg opposite to the Ramlila Ground beyond Gate number 2 and up to Kamla Market, the advisory stated.

No commercial vehicle will be allowed from Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Chowk via JLN Marg, Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG Road, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market Chowk via Vivekanand Marg and Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover, it stated.

