Rambagh encounter: Downtown Srinagar remains closed

Rambagh encounter: Downtown in Srinagar continues to remain closed; mobile internet remains suspended

The shutdown was observed mainly in interior areas such as Nowhatta, Gojwara, Khanyar, Safakadal, Nawakadal, Rajouri Kadal and MR Gunj

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 26 2021, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 17:11 ist
Police on Wednesday gunned down Mehran Shalla, a self-styled commander of The Resistance Front (TRF) and a resident of Jamalata area in Nawakadal, and Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Arafat Sheikh, both from Pulwama, in a brief encounter in the Rambagh area. Credit: Reuters Photo

The majority of the shops and business establishments in downtown Srinagar were shut on the second consecutive day on Friday while mobile internet remained suspended in many parts of the city following the killing of three militants, officials said.

The shutdown was observed mainly in interior areas such as Nowhatta, Gojwara, Khanyar, Safakadal, Nawakadal, Rajouri Kadal and MR Gunj, they said.

Traffic, however, was plying as usual, the officials said.

Also Read | ‘Legitimate doubts' over authenticity of Rambagh encounter: Mehbooba Mufti

Police on Wednesday gunned down Mehran Shalla, a self-styled commander of The Resistance Front (TRF) and a resident of Jamalata area in Nawakadal, and Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Arafat Sheikh, both from Pulwama, in a brief encounter in the Rambagh area of the city.

Police said Mir and Sheikh, too, were affiliated with TRF, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Shalla was wanted by security forces in connection with several civilian killings, including those of two teachers belonging to minority communities inside a school in Eidgah area of the city last month, they said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Srinagar
Encounter

Related videos

What's Brewing

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

 