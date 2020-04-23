Rapido ties up with Delhi govt to deliver essentials

Rapido ties up with Delhi govt to deliver essential items amid coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2020, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 21:41 ist

App-based bike taxi aggregator Rapido has collaborated with local authorities in Delhi and Bengaluru for the delivery of essential items during the nationwide lockdown, the company said.

The lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus has restricted essential supplies. Rapido is supporting the Delhi government in delivering essential items like milk and food packets, in underprivileged areas of East Delhi, the company said in a statement.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"Currently, we are serving 100 families in a day with the help of our driver-partners in the city. We are working with the Delhi government to extend this service to cover South, North and West Delhi as well," it said. In Bengaluru, Rapido is collaborating with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's COVID-19 home delivery helpline as a delivery-service -partner, the statement said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Delhi
AAP
Coronavirus lockdown
Rapido
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded

COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

New autopsies reveal US coronavirus spread began in Jan

New autopsies reveal US coronavirus spread began in Jan

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

 