Dahiya thanks CM for Nahri indoor wrestling stadium

Ravi Dahiya thanks CM Khattar for announcing indoor wrestling stadium in Nahri

Dahiya also thanked the chief minister for encouraging the players by announcing jobs and cash rewards

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 07 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 14:13 ist
Dahiya holds his Olympic silver medal. Credit: PTI Photo

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Ravi Dahiya has thanked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for announcing the construction of an indoor wrestling stadium at his native village Nahri in Sonepat.

"I thank the chief minister for announcing construction of a wrestling indoor stadium in our village," Dahiya said in a video message, which Khattar posted on his twitter handle.

Dahiya also thanked the chief minister for encouraging the players by announcing jobs and cash rewards.

In his tweet, Khattar said, "Ravi Dahiya, we all thank you for the happiness you have brought to the countrymen by making Haryana’s and the country’s name shine at the Tokyo Olympics."

"We have made several announcements to encourage other talented players like you. We want to make Haryana the biggest sports hub."

Earlier, Khattar had praised Dahiya for his effort after he became only the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympics. Dahiya lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.

He will get a cash award of Rs 4 crore as per state government's policy for silver winning Olympic medallists, a Class-I job and a piece of land at concessional rates.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

M L Khattar
Ravi Kumar Dahiya
Haryana
Wrestling
Tokyo 2020
Olympics
Sports News
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 