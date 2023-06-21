Relatives beat woman to death in Ghaziabad, 8 held

Relatives beat woman to death in Ghaziabad, 8 held

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad (UP),
  • Jun 21 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 22:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old woman died after being beaten up for seven hours by relatives who suspected that she had stolen their jewellery, police said on Wednesday.

They arrested eight people after the body concealed on the rooftop of their home here was found on Wednesday.

As per an FIR registered in connection with the case, victim Samina attended a family function with her distant relatives on Tuesday night who suspected her of having stolen their jewellery.

Read | Violence against women: How safe are our homes?

The FIR stated that the relatives beat her up continuously from 8 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, which led to her death. The relatives also thrashed Samina's sister Saniya and their driver Rajbir, according to the FIR.

Saniya informed police that her sister's body had been concealed on the rooftop by the accused, following which a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wave City, Ravi Prakash Singh found it, officials said.

"The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the report of which is still awaited. We have lodged an FIR of murder and detained eight accused. The matter is being investigated," he said.

It is not immediately clear what object was used to attack her, police said

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Ghaziabad
domestic violence
Crime
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH impact: Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

DH impact: Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

 