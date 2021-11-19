Repeal abrogation of J&K's special status like farm laws: NC to Centre

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the repeal of three controversial farm laws after a year of protests, a similar demand has started to emerge from the valley to revoke the Centre's August 5, 2019 decisions, through which J&K was stripped of its special constitutional status.

Regional National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi while demanding the revocation said, “the decision to withdraw three controversial farm laws after unreasonably defending and justifying these for one long year unmindful of the widespread outrage and 800 farmer deaths and huge loss to the property is a clear shift from politics of arrogance to one of introspection and reappraisal.”

“It also depicts a realisation on part of the Prime Minister and Central government that before pushing through on the strength of majority legislation on important issues, the proposed legislation, in tune with the well-established democratic practices, should be placed in public domain for wider discussion and deliberations at pre-legislation stage,” the NC MP said in a statement.

He said that Friday’s decision makes it clear that there is nothing like “hands of a clock cannot be moved back”, and that assertions and decisions taken can always be given a fresh look whenever the circumstances demand.

Masoodi asked the Prime Minister to undertake similar introspection in case of the August 5, 2019 decisions and “repeal the laws and revoke decisions whereby Jammu and Kashmir was unilaterally, unconstitutionally and unethically denuded of its special status, dismembered and downgraded to UT.”

He reminded the Prime Minister that the August 2019 decisions, like farm the laws, have resulted in death and destruction, uncertainty, and large-scale discontent.

“The decisions as admitted by the Prime Minister have widened the gulf between people of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and the rest of the country. It also has caused a huge drain on precious and scarce resources of the country that rightfully belong to the millions of underprivileged and disempowered countrymen,” the NC MP said.

Masoodi asked the Prime Minister to restore the position of Jammu and Kashmir as of August 4, 2019, and thereafter facilitate internal dialogue amongst the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and also initiate a wider dialogue for durable peace in the region.

He also appealed to the political parties and civil society groups at the national level to support just cause and political aspirations of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh like they extended unwavering support to the farmer’s struggle.

