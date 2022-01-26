Internet services on mobile phones suspended in Kashmir

Republic Day: Internet services on mobile phones suspended in Kashmir

However, mobile phone services and internet on fixed lines remained unaffected

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 26 2022, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 13:52 ist
Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and  Independence Day have been part of the security drill in the Valley since 2005. Credit: PTI Photo

Internet services on mobile devices were suspended in Kashmir on Wednesday as a precautionary measure for ensuring smooth passage of Republic Day celebrations in the Valley, officials said.

However, mobile phone services and internet on fixed lines remained unaffected.

"The mobile internet telephone services have been temporarily suspended in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said.

Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and  Independence Day have been part of the security drill in the Valley since 2005 when terrorists used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations.

The services are usually restored in the afternoon following culmination of official functions across the Valley. 

Republic Day celebrations were held amidst tight security arrangements in Srinagar City and elsewhere in the Valley. 

Officials said here were no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in Kashmir.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Republic Day
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Google's R-Day doodle showcases elements of parade

Google's R-Day doodle showcases elements of parade

4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid

4 factors that may increase chances of long Covid

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

DH Radio | Battery-swapping: Goodbye to range anxiety?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

73rd Republic Day: What is a strong nation?

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Vegan travel: It's not fringe anymore

Pride in heart sustains India's poorly-paid flag-makers

Pride in heart sustains India's poorly-paid flag-makers

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Patriotic movies to watch on Republic Day 2022

Afghan turmoil drives India's Central Asia push

Afghan turmoil drives India's Central Asia push

R-Day 2022: Famous places lit up in tricolour

R-Day 2022: Famous places lit up in tricolour

 