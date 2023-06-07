Efforts to save girl stuck in borewell continue in MP

Rescue operations continue for 2nd day to save girl stuck in borewell in MP's Sehore

The operation has been going on for the past 18 hours after the girl fell in the borewell on Tuesday while she was playing

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • Jun 07 2023, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 11:03 ist
Oxygen was being supplied to her and her movements were being monitored through a camera. Credit: IANS Photo

Rescue operations were on to save a three-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, said officials on Wednesday.

The operation has been going on for the past 18 hours after the girl fell in the borewell on Tuesday while she was playing.

"The rescue operation is still underway on the second day," the Sehore district administration officials said, without elaborating much about the current situation of the girl.

The officials said that the digging of a parallel hole/tunnel was still underway which will take some more time.

The girl, Shristi Kushwaha, was stuck at a depth of 25-30 feet in the 300-ft deep borewell.

Oxygen was being supplied to her and her movements were being monitored through a camera. An official said digging was delayed due to the presence of hard rock.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the district administration to rescue the baby girl.

Earlier, in March this year, a 7-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Vidisha district and was rescued after 24 hours operation jointly by Indian Army and SDRF team, however, by the time the boy was rescued, he had died.

Following which, the state government had ordered the officials to check all the borewells and ensure that all of them are covered. However, no heed was paid to the instruction. In the last one and a half years, nearly half a dozen such incidents were reported in different parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
borewell

Related videos

What's Brewing

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Facial recognition helps identify Odisha tragedy bodies

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown

Roger Waters' Berlin show 'offensive' to Jews: US

Roger Waters' Berlin show 'offensive' to Jews: US

West Bengal: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

West Bengal: Man trampled to death by wild elephant

I want to win games, I want to win championships: Rohit

I want to win games, I want to win championships: Rohit

 