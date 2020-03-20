Resolve to not allow Nirbhaya-like incident again: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Hours after the four Nirbhaya convicts were hanged, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it is a day to take a resolution to not allow another similar incident happen.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal also called for a collective resolution by police, courts, states and the central government to remove loopholes in the system "to let this not happen" to any daughter again.

"After seven years, Nirbhaya case convicts were hanged today. It's a day to take a resolution that we will not allow another Nirbhaya case. Police, courts, state governments and the Centre should resolve to collectively remove loopholes in the system to let this not happen to any daughter," he tweeted in Hindi.

The four men — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — convicted for the 2012 gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who later came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', were hanged at 5.30 am inside Tihar Jail.