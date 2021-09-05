Right-wing teachers' group backs changes to DU English syllabus, seeks 'scan' of all syllabi: Report

A rights wing teachers' group has endorsed the controversial changes made to the English syllabus of the fifth semester BA honours course of Delhi University and has sought a "scan" by DU administration of all syllabi to remove "demeaning" references, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The DU Oversight Committee recently removed the works of two Dalit authors, Bama and Sukhirtharani, as well as renowned author Mahasweta Devi’s short story from the English syllabus.

Read: Why Mahasweta Devi's Draupadi discomfited Delhi University

The move sparked a stir and invited criticism from over 108 permanent English professors and 15 Academic Council members.

In return, the National Democratic Teachers’ Front, a teachers' group backed by the BJP, said that that section of teachers in English department "exploited academic autonomy and freedom in an attempt to denigrate and demonise Hinduism."

In a statement, president A K Bhagi and secretary V S Negi, said, the professors also perpetuated "animosity between social castes, to encourage militant Maoism & Naxalism amongst tribals, etc"

“’Draupadi’, a story written in Bengali by Mahashweta Devi and translated into English by Gayatri Spivak, had been taught in DU for many years. The very title of the story which revolves around humiliation of a tribal woman, is an insidious attempt to demean Hinduism. The contents of the story is replete with description of gory details of her private body parts, sexual innuendos, vulgar descriptions of sexual attacks on her, etc.,” he statement said.

The group denied that Dalit writers were being removed from the syllabus and that there was “a false presumption that HoDs of DU work under pressure of administration”.

The 108 teachers had issued a joint statement saying HoD Raj Kumar was "coerced" into approving the changes made to the syllabus. Kumar had reportedly confirmed that, saying he only approved the changes because the syllabus "was being held for months," Express reported.

“The aim of Leftists had always been to inject society with the cancer of social and religious conflicts. As patriots and nationalists, NDTF is committed to resist their toxic cancerous approach and demand from University Administration to scan all syllabuses made by the English Department,” they said.