Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik and 3 others as her abductors in 1989 case

Rubaiya identifies Yasin Malik as abductor in 1989 case

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 15 2022, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 18:54 ist
Rubaiya Sayeed. Credit: PTI Photo

Rubaiya Sayeed, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's daughter, appeared before a special CBI court on Friday in a case related to her 1989 abduction and identified JKLF chief Yasin Malik and three others as her abductors, officials said.

This is the first time Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case. She had been freed after five terrorists were released in exchange.

Rubaiya Sayeed, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over investigations into the case in early 1990.

Malik, chief of the banned JKLF who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, is an accused in the case.

