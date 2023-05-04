'Ruckus' breaks out between wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and police personnel

A ruckus allegedly broke out between the wrestlers staging a protest at Jantar Mantar here, demanding the arrest of the wrestling federation chief over sexual harassment charges, and some police personnel.

There was no immediate comment from the Delhi Police regarding the development.

In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some of the protesters can be heard accusing a police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol.

The accused policeman is seen sitting in the video, while the protesters allege that his colleagues were mute spectators.

Also Read | Delhi Police yet to record statement of women wrestlers protesting against WFI chief

"The mattresses got wet due to rain so we were bringing folding beds for sleeping, but the police did not allow that. Drunk policeman Dharemendra abused Vinesh Phogat and got involved in a scuffle with us," former wrestler Rajveer told PTI.

"They started hitting us. Bajrang Punia's brother-in-law Dushyant and Rahul suffered head injuries. The police did not even let doctors reach the site. Even the women constables were misbehaving with us," he said.

"I was abused and pushed around by policemen. Where are the women police personnel?" asked Phogat.

Punia's wife Sangeeta also claimed that she was pushed around by policemen.

Punia has called for farmers and their leaders to assemble at the protest site on Thursday morning.

"Delhi Police ki gundagardi ab nahi chalegi (Delhi Police's high-handedness will not work anymore). We will call farmers to assemble here in numbers. We will not tolerate it anymore. Tractors or trolleys. whatever you get, just come here," he said.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

The protesters have been demanding criminal action against Singh for the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven female wrestlers, one of whom is a minor.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the WFI president on Friday on the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by the wrestlers.