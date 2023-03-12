Safety of investors, their capital guaranteed in UP: CM Yogi

It was difficult to bring investment in Uttar Pradesh before 2017 but now the safety of investors and their capital is guaranteed in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of an integrated steel plant of Ankur Udyog in Gorakhpur, the chief minister said, "Investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore received in the Global Investors Summit are proof of the transformed atmosphere in UP."

"It is also indicative of the fact that today the state is moving forward on the right track and is ready to become the largest economy of the country."

"Prior to 2017 (in SP regime) it was difficult to get investment for due to bad law and order. Now the safety of investors and their capital is guaranteed in UP," he said.

"It depends on our thinking and methodology on how we want to build our future. When there is an atmosphere of security, there is no discrimination against anyone, there is a solidarity of the forces of positive thinking, then good results are in front of everyone," he said.

Questions were raised as to what would be the target for the Global Investors Summit and initially, the target was set at Rs 10 lakh crore.

"However, when our teams went abroad, investors impressed by Uttar Pradesh's law and order, sectoral policies and transparent system made investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit", he said.

Appealing to the public for cooperation in the investment process, the chief minister said that investments should be encouraged rather than discouraged in the larger interest of the state as it is the basis of prosperity and development.

"With a view to increasing investment, a provision has been made in the budget to develop two new industrial areas (in Gorakhpur and Jhansi). The investments will increase endless possibilities of employment, while migration of youth will stop and UP will get the benefit of their talent," he added.

The chief minister said that the government is giving huge exemption in GST to new industries only to provide employment to the youth.

The chief minister stressed on the need to link industries with institutions.

He said that the youth of ITIs, polytechnics and colleges should be linked with industry apprenticeship.

The Chief Minister said that the association of the industry and the institution would contribute to the skilled manpower along with the scale, he said.