SAIL chairman assaulted in Hauz Khas

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary has been assaulted in south Delhi's Hauz Khas in a case of road rage, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night and two persons were arrested from the spot, they said.

According to a SAIL statement, Chaudhary was on his way back to his residence from the office when he was attacked.

"He was brutally attacked with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs at around 10.30 pm. The assailants were also armed with knives. The driver was left unharmed," it said.

Two patrolling personnel of the Defence Colony police station reached near Hudco Place, August Kranti Road at around 10.50 pm and saw two-three men beating up a person, police said.

The policemen rescued the man, who was later identified as SAIL Chairman Chaudhary, and caught hold of two of the accused, said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Chaudhary was going towards Siri Fort when the incident happened, police said.

During inquiry, it was found that Chaudhary's car was hit by another vehicle with four occupants. As he and his driver came out of the car, one person from the other vehicle caught the driver by his neck and the other three assaulted Chaudhary, Kumar said.

Chaudhary was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was discharged after treatment, police said.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered at the Hauz Khas Police Station.

The two arrested accused are from Dwarka and Uttam Nagar, police said, adding that the car they were travelling in was seized.