‘Sarp Vinash type of operation needed to eradicate militancy in Rajuri-Poonch’

As the army continues to battle out to trace heavily armed terrorists in the woods of Rajouri-Poonch belt of Jammu region, security experts have called for launching ‘Sarp Vinash’ type of operation to eradicate militancy in the twin border districts.

Operation ‘Sarp Vinash’ was undertaken by the army to flush out terrorists who had made bases in the Hilkaka Poonch-Surankot area of the Pir Panjal range during April-May 2003. Reportedly 64 terrorists were killed in the operation during which the system of hideouts used by the militants was found to be the largest ever in the known history of insurgency in J&K.

While the security agencies have been able to contain the terror ecosystem in Kashmir valley in recent years, Rajouri and Poonch have become a hunting ground for the terrorists. A total of 26 army personnel, including three officers and five paratroopers, and seven civilians have been killed in eight terror attacks since October 11, 2021 in the twin districts.

A senior police officer said that there is a need to launch ‘Sarp Vinash’ (Snake Destroyer) type of operation to eliminate terrorists in the twin border districts where Pakistani agencies have shifted their focus to revive terrorism.

“In 2003, the network of bunkers and shelters around the region known as Hill Kaka in Surankote numbered nearly over a hundred, and were intermingled with shelters used by local herdsmen. It took an all out operation to weed out terrorists then and a similar approach is needed now,” he said.

According to sources, militants are using high-tech gadgets like pre-programmed drones for weapon dropping and offline applications for escape routes which provide them a cover in the area.

Defence expert Brig (retd) Vijay Sagar Dheman says the strategy of the army should be more focused on intelligence-based operations. “Strengthen your intelligence agencies and they should pick up moles or overground workers and underground workers,” he said.

Former J&K police chief S P Vaid said after suffering major setbacks in Kashmir, terrorists are now targeting the Rajouri-Poonch belt. “If you see the events, there is a concerted effort from across the border to disturb peace and revive terrorism in the Jammu region, which has been free of terrorism largely from 17 to 18 years,” he said.