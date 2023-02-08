SC seeks replies of office of L-G on plea for early holding of mayoral election in MCD

SC seeks L-G's reply for early mayoral election in MCD

The session of the House was called three times but no election for the Mayor was held

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 08 2023, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 12:57 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the office of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, pro tem presiding officer Satya Sharma of MCD and others on a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking early holding of mayoral election for the civic body.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said it is issuing notice on the plea and seeking replies from them by next Monday.

Also Read | MCD House adjournment: AAP, BJP protest against each other

Senior advocate A M Singhvi pointed out that the session of the House was called three times but no election for the Mayor was held.

“We have several objections including that the pro tem presiding officer of the MCD is insisting on holding elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the standing committee all at once. This is contrary to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act”, he said.

The bench, which noted the submissions of Singhvi, said it will hear the matter on Monday.

Delhi
India News
MCD
AAP
BJP

