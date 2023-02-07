SC to hear on February 8 plea of AAP seeking mayoral election in MCD

SC to hear AAP's plea seeking mayoral polls on Feb 8

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of a lawyer

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2023, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 16:25 ist
AAP and BJP members exchange heated arguments during the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor at the Civic Centre, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and others seeking early holding of the mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took note of the submissions of a lawyer, appearing for the AAP, seeking urgent hearing of the plea.

“We will list it tomorrow,” the CJI said.

On Monday, the MCD House failed to elect a mayor for the third time following a ruckus after the presiding officer said that the aldermen nominated by the LG will vote in the polls, prompting an agitated AAP to announce it will move the Supreme Court.

Also Read — BJP charges AAP of resorting to excuses to delay MCD mayor election

Both the BJP and AAP have accused each other of preventing the mayoral polls, with the bone of contention being the appointment of aldermen and their voting right in the House. The AAP, which has a majority with 134 out of 250 elected members, has alleged that the BJP was trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members.

Oberoi had moved the top court earlier as well seeking directions to ensure mayoral election in Delhi in a time-bound manner but the plea was withdrawn in view of the election being scheduled for February 6.

The top court had on February 3 observed that the major grievance of the petitioner was that mayoral election was not held but now the election had been notified and granted her liberty to come back in case of any grievances.

The mayoral election in the national capital was stalled last month for the second time as the MCD House was adjourned indefinitely by the lieutenant governor-appointed presiding officer, following a ruckus created by some councillors.

The first meeting of the newly-elected MCD House was also adjourned on January 6 amid a ruckus by the AAP and BJP members.

AAP
BJP
MCD
Supreme Court of India
India News

