SC to hear plea for transferring rape case against Swami Chinmayanand to Delhi court

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2020, 12:06pm ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2020, 12:06pm ist
The bench, while agreeing to hear the matter, asked the lawyer to approach the administration for seeking protection. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on March 2 the plea of complainant law student that the rape case against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand be transferred to a Delhi court from Uttar Pradesh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by senior advocate Collin Gonsalves, appearing for the complainant woman that the rape case be transferred to Delhi as she apprehended a threat to her life in Uttar Pradesh.

The bench, while agreeing to hear the matter, asked the lawyer to approach the administration for seeking protection.

Gonsalves, however, said that a gunman has been given to her by the UP Police for her security.

Earlier also a plea was filed against the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to Chinmayanand. 

