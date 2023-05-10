SC to pronounce judgement on Thursday on Delhi vs L-G on control of services

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its judgement on Thursday in a case related to functional control of civil services in Delhi.

A five-judge Constitution bench of CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha had on January 18 reserved its judgement.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, represented the Centre, and senior advocate A M Singhvi, argued for the Delhi government.

Read | Indian laws permit individual to adopt child, says SC on same-sex marriage

On January 18, Mehta contended before the apex court that he had filed an application for reference of the matter to a larger bench. The Chief Justice replied, "We did not hear arguments on reference. It was never argued, now we are in rejoinder."

Mehta sought a reference of appeal to a larger bench of this court for a “holistic interpretation” of Article 239AA of the Constitution. Singhvi had vehemently opposed it.

In July 2018, a Constitution bench held that the executive power of the Union government in respect of NCT of Delhi is confined to land, police and public order under subsection 3 of Article 239AA.