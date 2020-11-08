Scheduled Caste girl set ablaze for resisting molestation in Uttar Pradesh

A 16-year-old girl hailing from a Scheduled Caste (SC) community was set ablaze allegedly by a resident of her village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, about 400 kilometres from here, for resisting molestation.

The minor, who suffered over 75% burn injuries, was very critical and battling for her life in Banaras Hindu University medical college hospital, where she was referred from the district hospital.

According to the police sources here, a resident of the victim's village in Dubahar area in the district has been harassing her for the past several months. Her father had complained to the parents of the alleged offender but the harassment continued.

The alleged culprit, who lived in the neighbourhood, barged into the house of the victim in the wee hours of Saturday and set her ablaze after pouring kerosene oil on her body while she was asleep, sources said.

By the time her parents, who reached her room after hearing her cries, doused the flames, she had suffered extensive burns. The doctors said that her condition was ''very critical''.

Police said that the culprit has been arrested.

The incident comes close on the heels of alleged gang rape and murder of an SC teen in Hathras district triggering a nationwide outrage.

UP has been witnessing a sudden spurt in the incidents of crimes against the women. The Opposition parties have accused chief minister Yogi Adityanath of failing to ensure the safety of the womenfolk in the state.