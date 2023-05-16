South Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat

School in South Delhi evacuated after bomb threat, nothing suspicious found yet

Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat by the school authorities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2023, 11:02 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 11:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A school in South Delhi's Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat via e-mail following which police were informed and the school evacuated, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat by the school authorities, a senior police officer said.

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found so far, the officer said, adding further investigation was underway.

India News
Delhi
Delhi Police
Bomb threat

