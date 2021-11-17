Schools closure, work from home: 10 things you need to know about the Delhi pollution order

After a meeting with senior officials of Delhi and NCR states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in connection with the severe air pollution in the region ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the matter, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) late Tuesday night announced several directives for the region.

Let us take a look at the key orders:

- All schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

- Only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi – NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa – will remain operational till November 30.

Also read: Delhi air pollution: States brainstorm on emergency measures, to inform SC about decision

- Delhi and the NCR states have been asked to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21, barring “railway services/railway stations, metro rail corporation services, including stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals (ISBTS) and national security/defence-related activities/ projects of national importance” subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms.

- Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday in a bid to contain the spiralling air pollution levels.

- NCR state governments have been directed to allow work from home (WFH) for at least 50 per cent of their staff in offices in NCR till Sunday and encourage private establishments to follow suit.

- All industries in NCR still using unapproved fuels will be closed by respective governments with immediate effect. The NCR States and GNCTD have been asked to enforce a strict ban on use of DG sets, except for emergency services.

- Authorities in NCR have been ordered to ensure that no diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively, are found plying on road.

- The Delhi government has been directed to expeditiously procure and put on road adequate number of CNG buses at the earliest.

- Chief Secretaries of Delhi and NCR states have been directed to monitor the implementation of the directions on a regular basis and file a compliance report before the commission on Monday.

- All government offices, agencies and autonomous bodies, except those involved in essential services, have been asked to work from home in Delhi.

(With agency inputs)

Check out latest videos from DH: