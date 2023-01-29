Senior Army officer reviews security situation along LoC in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch

Army's 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Sandeep Jain visited different sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch and reviewed the overall security situation, officials said on Sunday.

Lt Gen Jain, the General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based 16 Corps, nicknamed as White Knight Corps, visited Naushera, Bhimber Gali, Poonch and Krishna Ghati sectors and interacted with the troops, the officials said.

The officials said Lt Gen Jain appreciated the high standards of professional excellence and operational preparedness during his interaction with the troops on the ground.

Army and other security forces are on high alert in the twin districts to scuttle infiltration attempts from across the border and neutralize the terrorists involved in the recent attacks in the Jammu region.

Seven persons were killed and 14 others injured when terrorists attacked Dhangri village on January 1. Two terrorists were killed when they tried to infiltrate from across the border into the Balakot sector of Poonch on January 7.