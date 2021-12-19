Service to people is real 'Ram Rajya', all promises fulfilled, says Yogi Adityanath

Promises made by the BJP prior to the formation of the government in 2017 have been fulfilled since we consider service to people as the real “Ram Rajya”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Sunday.

He said the BJP's non-appeasement policy was the reason behind the "tremendous development" of every section of the society in the past four-and-a-half years.

“The act of providing free housing, toilets and insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakh to the poor is the real 'Ram Rajya',” Adityanath said, prior to flagging off the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from Mathura.

Adityanath termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi washing the feet of sanitary workers in Prayagraj, showering rose petals on workers in Kashi and paying obeisance to the deity in Kashi Vishwanath temple as "historic events".

Also Read — 'Yogi listens to the recordings': Akhilesh Yadav alleges SP leaders' phones being tapped by UP government

He sought to know from the gathering whether the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party or the Congress would have accorded 'pilgrimage site' status to Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Gokul and Baldeo, carried out the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, extended free ration to the poor and roll out schemes during Covid-19 on the lines of those undertaken by his government.

As the crowd shouted "no", he asked why they would cast their votes to such parties.

He said Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah translated Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream of "one country, one flag and one constitution" into reality by scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"A new Uttar Pradesh has been born during the last five years," Yogi claimed, adding the 'new state' will, on one side, develop religious places and on the other, eliminate mafia.

The BJP on Sunday launched the yatra from six places in the state and is slated to cover all 403 constituencies in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: