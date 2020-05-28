Seven more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, toll 180; fresh 251 cases push state's tally to 8,067

7 die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, toll 180, tally 8,067

  • May 28 2020, 13:35 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 22:41 ist
Representative image/Reuters Photo

Seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the toll in the state to 180, the health department said.

The state also reported fresh 251 coronavirus cases which raised its infection tally to 8,067.

One death each was reported from Ajmer, Banswara, Dausa, Jaipur, Karauli and Nagaur. The location of one more fatality is yet to be ascertained, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Of the new cases, 69 were reported in Jhalawar, 64 in Jodhpur, 32 in Pali, 12 in Bharatpur, 10 in Sikar, nine each in Kota and Nagaur, seven each in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu and Bikaner besides cases in other districts, he said.

There are 3,072 active COVID019 cases in the state, while 4,249 people have been discharged, officials said.

Jaipur has recorded the maximum of 85 deaths and 1,909 cases in the state. Jodhpur has reported 17 deaths and 1,375 cases.

Of the total cases, 2,199 are migrants who returned to Rajasthan from other states, the officials said. 

