Seven more test positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, tally rises to 27

Seven more patients were tested positive for deadly COVID-19 in the Valley on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 27.

The seven, who tested positive on Saturday, include a 56-year-old man from uptown Jawahar Nagar, who had a travel history to Indonesia, and four other persons, aged between 28 to 35 years, from Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, who had come in contact with the 65-year-old man who died of the disease on Thursday.

The other two include a couple, a 45-year-old man, and his wife (40) from Ahmad Nagar suburb in Srinagar. They had returned from Mumbai, sources said.

J&K government spokesperson in a tweet confirmed the cases. “Tough to be harbinger of unpleasant news. But being informed is being prepared. 7 more positive cases in Srinagar today. 4 cases- history of contact with already positive cases of religious congregation; other three- travel history outside J&K contacts being traced (sic).”

With these seven fresh cases, the tally of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 27, and one of them, the 65-year-old man from uptown Hyderpora, died on Thursday. One of them, a 67-year-old woman who was first COVID-19 patient in Valley, has recovered at SKIMS Soura, the Valley’s only tertiary care hospital.

Sources said that doctors at SKIMS fear there will be an increase in cases. “There are at least three patients with high viral load and their test reports are expected by this evening or tomorrow,” they said.