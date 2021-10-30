Shah seeks another term for BJP for continued development of Uttarakhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Uttarakhand has taken big strides in terms of development due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought another mandate for the BJP in the coming elections to spur the state further on the path of development under the leadership of Modi and young Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Launching his party's poll campaign in Uttarakhand at a public rally at the Bannu school ground here, Shah said Modi brought road and rail infrastructure development projects worth Rs 85,000 crore during his tenure and challenged the opposition Congress to show what it had done for the state during its time.

"Congress was in power at the Centre for 10 years under the leadership of Manmohan Singh. What did it do for Uttarakhand during the period? It should tell the people of the state," he said.

Read more: Amit Shah likens previous UP regimes to Mughals, launches BJP membership campaign

Modi's vision for the reconstruction of Kedarnath which had suffered extensive damage in the 2013 disaster led to the never-seen-before development in and around the temple, he said.

The prime minister will unveil a statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya in Kedarnath during his visit to the temple on November 5.

Modi's forthcoming visit to the Himalayan temple will mark the completion of the first phase of reconstruction works in Kedarpuri and beginning of the second phase.

Advising people not to make any mistake with their choice in the assembly polls in Uttarakhand early next year, Shah asked them to give another opportunity to the Modi-Dhami team to bring prosperity to every home.

He said if people went wrong in their decision this time, a corrupt government will be back in power in the state.

He also launched a frontal attack on Congress campaign head in Uttarakhand and former chief minister Harish Rawat, reminding him of his sting video that surfaced before the 2017 assembly polls allegedly showing him negotiating a deal to buy back support of rebel MLAs.

"Go have a look at your sting video before going to people," he said.

He also reminded the Congress leader of the Dennis liquor scam which was unearthed during Rawat's chief ministership.

The Congress cannot do anything for the people of the state, he said, describing it as a party which is "visible only at the time of elections holding dharnas, demonstrations and press conferences."

"Where were you when the floods came? Where were you when Uttarakhand was battling Corona.... Congress could not implement One Rank, One Pension (for ex-servicemen) nor open bank accounts of the poor despite a family being in power for four generations," he charged.

Shah said the Congress believes in appeasement and recalled how Muslims were allowed to offer namaz in the middle of highways on Fridays during the Congress rule in Uttarakhand.

He said Modi can understand the problems of the poor, his heart aches for them.

It is due to this that electricity and cooking gas have reached every household across the country. Before the end of December 2022, every household in the country will get tap water, Shah said.

Shah also praised Dhami for the urgency with which he responded to the recent natural disaster in Uttarakhand, saying he hardly left room for the Centre to do anything.

"Reacting to the crisis immediately, Dhami returned from Ayodhya cancelling all his programmes and began his tour of the affected areas. Relief and rescue operations were launched immediately and not a single pilgrim was allowed to die. When I arrived to take stock of the situation I realised there was hardly room for me to do anything."

The home minister also praised Chief Secretary S S Sandhu and Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar, who accompanied him on an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas, for having a detailed knowledge of all vulnerable spots.

Shah launched three major schemes for the benefit of rural women, including the Chief Minister Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana which will rid women in the hill areas of the compulsion of traversing long distances to fetch fodder for their livestock.

"It will make healthy fodder available to the doorsteps of women in Uttarakhand hills and save them the time they had to spend on walking 8 to 10 km on foot to fetch fodder for their livestock. They can now give that time to their children," he said.

Computerisation of primary agricultural societies in Uttarakhand and setting up a cooperative training centre were the other projects launched by Shah.