Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala joined AAP in 2019: Police

In what could further fire up the campaign for Delhi Assembly elections in its last leg, Delhi Police on Tuesday linked the youth who "opened fire" at the anti-CAA protest site in South-East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh four days ago and his father with Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, triggering an immediate political slugfest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo told the reporters they had evidence to suggest that Kapil Baisala, who opened fire in Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, and his father Gaje Singh had joined AAP in the early months of 2019.

The official said photos of the father-son duo with AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi were recovered from his phone. Deo said he had disclosed during questioning that the father-son duo joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"In our initial investigation we found some photos from Kapil's phone that establish that they joined AAP in January-February 2019. He has also disclosed that he and his father joined AAP a year ago," he said.

BJP said it exposed the "dirty face" of AAP and Kejriwal while AAP said just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found and BJP will do "as much dirty politics" as they can.

Soon after the Delhi Police press conference, BJP president J P Nadda said it "exposed the dirty face" of the party and Kejriwal who were playing with the country's security. He also claimed the entire country has seen "photos of Imam Hussain, the MLA and former minister of Delhi government, with a radical terrorist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI)".

In a series of tweets, "for political longing, Kejriwal and his people even sold the security of the country. Earlier, Kejriwal used to insult the Army and advocate terrorists, but today, relations with those who carry out their terrorist activities came to light...this nation will not forgive those who play with its security. Kejriwal and his entire team have been exposed. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply".

Responding to the police claims, AAP's Sanjay Singh said, "Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country at this time. Just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found. Three-four days are left for the elections. BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone means?"

On Saturday, Kapil opened fire near the protest site in Shaheen Bagh, where women are leading the agitation, but no one was wounded. This happened two days after a 17-year-old boy shot at anti-CAA students injuring one.

Deo also said that Kapil, who has been sent to police custody for another two days, told his interrogators that he purchased the pistol seven years ago during his brother's marriage, apparently for "celebratory firing". He said the seller of the fire-arm has been identified and efforts are on to locate him.

He said they have seized the motorcycle in which he reached Shaheen Bagh along with a friend. "We had seized his mobile phone after a raid. We found out that WhatsApp videos were erased. Our technical team recovered the photos and he too have disclosed that he had joined AAP," he said.