Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari seeks PM's help in repair of Jama Masjid

In a letter to the PM, Bukhari said the internationally renowned mosque is in dire need of care

He also sent images to PM Modi of the fallen stones, the damage they have caused and the dilapidated state of the minaret. Credit: PTI Photo

The Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out repair works at the historic mosque.

In a letter to the PM, Bukhari said the internationally renowned mosque is in dire need of care and pointed out that its repairs have been carried out from time to time by the ASI since 1956 as a special case.

"Many stones of the building are in a state of dilapidation and often keep falling off. Yesterday also, some stones fell down," he stated in his letter.

He also sent images of the fallen stones, the damage they have caused and the dilapidated state of the minaret.

"Due to falling of these stones, the support of the other stones around them has gone and they have become weakened and thus warrant immediate repairs to avoid any grave mishap," Bukhari added.

He requested the PM to instruct the ASI to inspect the monument, particularly the two minarets, and commence its necessary repairs. 

