Sibal raises questions on Atiq killing, says 'art of elimination'

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday raised a series of questions over the killing of Atiq Ahmad and his brother, asking why they were being taken for a medical checkup by police at 10 pm when there was no emergency and why it was "open to the media".

Gangster-turned-politician Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, both in handcuffs, were shot dead by three men posing as journalists on Saturday night when they were answering reporters' queries while being escorted by police personnel to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Atiq and Ashraf (The art of elimination). Odd: 1) 10pm for medical check up? 2) No medical emergency 3) made victims walk 4) open to media? 5) assassins unknown to each other at the spot ? 6) weapons above 7 lakhs 7) well trained to shoot! 8) All 3 surrendered."

The assailants were arrested soon after the dramatic shootout that took place in full view of camera crews.

On Sunday, the three assailants -- Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj -- were presented in a district court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to the FIR, the three shooters told police they killed the Ahmad brothers to make a name for themselves in the world of crime.

Police said the assailants had joined a group of reporters who were trying to get sound bites from the Ahmad brothers. The men suddenly dropped their camera and whipped out guns, they said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of the brothers.

The sensational killings of the Ahmad brothers has drawn sharp reactions from the opposition parties that lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that "jungle raj" and "mafia raj" are prevalent in Uttar Pradesh under its rule.