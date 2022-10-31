Siddique Kappan denied bail by Lucknow Court in PMLA case

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan was denied bail by Lucknow Court in a PMLA case on Monday.
Kappan was arrested on October 5, 2020, by the Uttar Pradesh police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), while they were on their way to Hathras after gang rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl.
More to follow...
