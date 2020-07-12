Cops helped gangster Vikas Dubey? SIT to probe

SIT probing Vikas Dubey's link with police to visit Bikru village

PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 12 2020, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 15:16 ist
Vikas Dubey. Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, who is heading the special investigation team probing the local police's alleged connivance with slain gangster Vikas Dubey, will on Sunday visit Bikru village near Kanpur where eight policemen were killed by the henchmen of the gangster.

"We will visit the location where firing took place (Bikru village)," Bhoosreddy told PTI on his way to Kanpur.

He refused to elaborate further.

The state government had constituted the SIT on Saturday. Bhoosreddy is heading the team, which will have Additional DG Hari Ram Sharma and DIG Ravinder Goud as its members, according to an official statement.

The SIT will submit its report by July 31 after looking into all the angles, studying all related documents and spot inspection in Kanpur, it said.

The team has been asked to probe into what effective action was taken in all the cases lodged against Dubey, the statement said.

The SIT will also probe what action was taken to cancel the bail of "such a dreaded criminal", what action has been taken against him under the Goonda Act, the National Security Act, Gangsters Act, and if there was any laxity and at what level, it added.

On July 3, eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in Bikru village by the henchmen of Dubey.

Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop after the police team entered the village past Thursday (July 2) midnight to arrest Dubey.

