SIU conducts search at terrorist's house in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday conducted searches at the house of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant in Pulwama district in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

They said searches were conducted at the house of Abdul Aziz Dar, father of active LeT militant Riyaz Ahmad Dar in Kakpora area of the south Kashmir district.

The searches were in connection with a terror-related case, they said.