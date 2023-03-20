J&K: SIU searches terrorist's house in Pulwama

SIU conducts search at terrorist's house in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

Searches were conducted at the house of Abdul Aziz Dar, father of active LeT militant Riyaz Ahmad Dar in Kakpora area

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Mar 20 2023, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 16:41 ist
State Intelligence sleuths during raids in Jammu Kashmir. (Representational image) Credit: PTI File Photo

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday conducted searches at the house of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant in Pulwama district in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

They said searches were conducted at the house of Abdul Aziz Dar, father of active LeT militant Riyaz Ahmad Dar in Kakpora area of the south Kashmir district.

The searches were in connection with a terror-related case, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu & Kashmir
Pulwama
India News
Terrorist
Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

 