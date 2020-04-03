Six more people test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Six more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 16, officials said.
This is the first time so many people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state in a single day.
Five of the positive cases were reported from Dehradun and one from Udham Singh Nagar district, officials at the COVID-19 control room here said.
