Six more people test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Apr 03 2020, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 22:20 ist
Representative image/iStock

Six more persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 16, officials said. 

This is the first time so many people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state in a single day.

Five of the positive cases were reported from Dehradun and one from Udham Singh Nagar district, officials at the COVID-19 control room here said.

Uttarakhand
Coronavirus
COVID-19
