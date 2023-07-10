Soldier injured in landmine blast near LoC in J&K’s Poonch

An Army personnel was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The soldier suffered injuries when the landmine got activated after he accidentally stepped over it during patrolling in a forward village in Kerni sector late Sunday night, the officials said.

They said the injured was shifted to a military hospital and his condition was stated to be “stable”.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, the officials said.

Poonch along with other parts of Jammu and Kashmir were lashed by heavy rains between Friday and Sunday, also claiming the lives of two Army personnel who were swept away while crossing a stream in Poshana area of Surankote on Saturday.

In view of the inclement weather, the vigil along the Line of Control and International Border was intensified to thwart any attempt of infiltration by terrorists from across the border.

Meanwhile, the Army along with police launched a joint search operation in Gursai top, Shahshidhar and adjoining areas in Mendhar sector Monday morning.

Searches were also carried out at village Noorkote and Nakerkote ahead of border fence in the jurisdiction of Poonch police station late Sunday night. However, no one was arrested during the operation which continued for several hours, the officials said.