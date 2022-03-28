SpiceJet aircraft hits lightning pole at Delhi airport

SpiceJet aircraft hits lightning pole at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed back Monday morning when its right wing hit the lightning pole in the apron area of the airport

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 28 2022, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 15:50 ist
A file photo of a Spicejet aircraft in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

A SpiceJet plane was damaged on Monday when its wing hit a lightning pole at the Delhi airport when the aircraft was pushed back from the parking position to be ready for take off to Jammu, DGCA officials said.

None of the passengers were injured and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an investigation into the matter, they said.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed back Monday morning when its right wing hit the lightning pole in the apron area of the airport.

The plane was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 9.20 am, officials noted.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On March 28, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu.

"During push back, the right wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight," he said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Delhi
India News
Spicejet
DGCA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities

Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

 