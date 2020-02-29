Spreading hate material on social media can land you in jail, warns Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Saturday warned people against spreading hate material on social media to flare up the communal clashes in north-east Delhi adding that the place for those doing so will be in jail.

The appeal issued by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime-HQ) said "a lot of hate material" is being circulated on social media to flare up communal tension following incidents of stone-pelting, arson and damage to property in localities in north-east Delhi. This is an offence under the law.

"Delhi Police is constantly monitoring social media and will take strict legal action against those found indulging in it. People are advised not to post anything incriminating," it said.

Police also want the public to inform them about the hate material on social media on its cyber helpline 155260 or register a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

On Friday, police had issued an appeal to the public and media to provide information about incidents of violence and rioters, who had been going on a rampage, since last Sunday. In its appeal, it asked "all those who witnessed" any incidents to provide information about it.

They could also hand over video footage that they have captured on their mobile phones or for identifying the culprits.

"All those who are witness to the incidents, especially media persons, or have any information or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession," it said.

The identity of the witness will be kept secret, the appeal issued by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime-HQ), said. People could also call 011-8750871221 or 011-8750871227.