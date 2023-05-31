SP's Maurya seeks action after 'death threat' on Twitter

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that he received a death threat on Twitter and sought strict action against those involved.

इण्टरनेशनल भगवा रक्षक फोर्स जय श्री राम नामक ट्वीटर एकाउंट द्वारा दिनांक 29 मई 2023, समय 7:12 बजे सायं को अपने ट्वीटर वाल पर लिखकर कि "एक महीने के अंदर तुझे निपटा देंगे" यह टैग करने के साथ मेरी तस्वीर पर गले के सामने तलवार लटकाते हुए फोटो ट्वीट की गयी है, जो सीधे हत्या करने को… pic.twitter.com/pdLe9yT3jV — Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) May 31, 2023

"On May 29, 2023 at 7.12 pm, a Twitter account named 'International Bhagwa Rakshak Force Jai Shri Ram' posted a tweet saying 'You will be finished within a month' and has pasted a sword on my neck in the photo, which directly indicates murdering me. Please @UPGovt@ChiefSecyUP @Uppolice @dgpup @lkopolice @LkoCp take serious action and initiate legal proceedings in this matter," Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi. He shared screengrabs of the Twitter post, and also tagged the Union Home Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office in another tweet asking them to take cognisance of the matter.

Maurya, a prominent OBC leader who is also an SP MLC, had sparked a controversy early this year when he said that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas "insult" a large section of society on the basis of caste, and demanded that these be banned.

Maurya had contested the 2022 assembly polls from Fazilnagar on an SP ticket but lost.