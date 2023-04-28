Steel-coated bullets, IEDs used in Poonch attack, locals sheltered terrorists: J&K Police chief

Stating that steel coated bullets and an improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were used by the terrorists to blow army vehicle in border Poonch district last week, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh Friday said the attack was carried out with active support of locals.

Police have so far arrested 12 suspects in the attack while over 200 have been questioned. “Such (Poonch like) attacks can’t be carried out without local support. The terrorists were provided shelter at one place and then provided transport to carry out the attack at another place,” Singh told reporters in Rajouri.

The police chief said the militants had done proper recce of the area and they succeeded to target the army vehicle that was plying with almost zero speed due to blind turn. “The attackers knew the spot and speed of the vehicle despite heavy rains,” he said.

The police have already arrested a local Nisar Ahmed who is suspected to have provided logistic and other support to the militants who carried out the attack.

“He has been an active OGW (overground worker) since 1990. He was questioned several times in the past. This time, after corroborating the evidence, he was found involved in support to the terrorists along with his family,” he said.

Dilbagh Singh revealed that the terrorist used steel-coated armour-piercing bullets and IEDs to blow the army vehicle in a bid to inflict maximum damage.

“Initial investigations suggest that the terrorists may have used natural hideouts. We are identifying the natural hide-outs that may have been used by the attackers,” he said and added the number of attackers seems to be nine to 12.

Singh also added that the explosives and weapons used in the attack came from Pakistan through drones. "The material (explosives) had come from Pakistan through drone. They picked up the weapons and provided them to the terrorists. Weapons, grenades and ammunition explosives were included in that," Singh said.