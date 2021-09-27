Sugarcane price hike by UP government a joke: Tikait

Sugarcane price hike by UP government a joke: Rakesh Tikait

The BKU leader claimed the purchase price of sugarcane was higher and diesel cheaper in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Sep 27 2021, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 13:56 ist
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait. Credit: AFP Photo

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has termed the increase in the purchase price of sugarcane announced by the Uttar Pradesh government as a “big joke” on farmers.

His remarks have come in the wake of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing a Rs 25 per quintal hike in the purchase prices of sugarcane in the state taking it to Rs 350 per quintal.

“The hike of Rs 25 per quintal is not acceptable to farmers… It is a big joke by the Uttar Pradesh government on the farmers,” Tikait said in a statement issued by BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik here.

Also Read | UP hikes sugarcane purchase price by Rs 25 per quintal

The BKU leader claimed the purchase price of sugarcane was higher and diesel cheaper in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh.

Due to diesel being expensive in Uttar Pradesh, the state government’s hike is inadequate, he added.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rakesh Tikait
Sugarcane
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

What happens after the German election?

What happens after the German election?

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

 