Sunil Sharma appointed political advisor to Himachal CM

Sunil Sharma appointed political advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM

This is the first appointment made by Sukhu, who was on Sunday sworn in as the 15th chief minister of the hill state

PTI
PTI, Hamirpur/Shimla,
  • Dec 12 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 15:08 ist
Sukhu's choice as the chief minister is also being seen as the Congress shifting its power centre from Upper Himachal to Lower Himachal. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Sunil Sharma, who is believed to be a close aide of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has been appointed his political advisor.

This is the first appointment made by Sukhu, who was on Sunday sworn in as the 15th chief minister of the hill state.

Sharma has been appointed as political advisor to the chief minister in the rank of cabinet minister, a notification issued by Chief Secretary RD Dhiman on Sunday said.

Also  Read — New CM, his deputy brace for a bumpy road in Himachal Pradesh

In the past, Sharma has served as the president of the Congress' Hamirpur district unit and the party's state general secretary.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. Polling was held on November 12 and results were declared on Thursday.

Sharma was also in the race for a Congress ticket for contesting the Hamirpur assembly seat but could not get one.

The seat was won by Independent candidate Ashish Sharma who defeated Congress' Pushpinder Verma by 12,899 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Sharma was also a member of the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission during the previous Congress government in the state.

Sukhu's choice as the chief minister is also being seen as the Congress shifting its power centre from Upper Himachal to Lower Himachal.

In other appointments, Danbir Thakur, a retired state administrative services officer, has been given the post of Officer on Special Duty to the chief minister, officials said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Congress
India News
India Politics

What's Brewing

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

 