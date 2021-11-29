Sunrise should be in farmers' name today: Rahul Gandhi

Sunrise in Parliament should be in name of farmers today: Rahul Gandhi

The former Congress president was referring to the repeal of the three contentious farm laws on the first day of the session

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 29 2021, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 14:04 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sunrise in Parliament must be in the name of farmers today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

The former Congress president was referring to the repeal of the three contentious farm laws on the first day of the session.

"Today in Parliament sunrise should be in the name of the ‘annadata’ (Aaj sansad mein annadata ke naam ka suraj ugana hai),” Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter using the hashtags #MSP and #FarmLaws.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding that the farm laws be repealed on the first day of the session itself and a new law be passed to provide legal sanctity to minimum support price to farmers for their produce.

Congress’ whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion asking the government to repeal the three farm laws immediately and to provide compensation to the families of 700 farmers who lost their lives during the year-long agitation against the farm laws. 

The government has listed the bill to repeal the laws in Lok Sabha. The matter will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha soon after it is passed in the lower house. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
India Politics
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
farm laws

Related videos

What's Brewing

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

 