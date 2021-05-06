Supplied 730 MT oxygen to Delhi on May 5, Centre to SC

Supplied 730 MT oxygen to Delhi on May 5, Centre tells SC

The apex court had stayed contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 06 2021, 13:57 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 13:57 ist
Tankers carry medical oxygen gas for Covid-19 patients, at Ghazipur, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and instead of 700 MT oxygen, it ensured a supply of 730 MT to Delhi for treating Covid-19 patients.

The apex court, while staying contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi, had sought an answer from the Centre on Thursday morning.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that a survey was conducted in 56 major hospitals of the national capital on May 4 and it revealed that they had significant stock of liquid medical oxygen (LMO).

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

While granting the stay on contempt against the officials, the top court on Wednesday had made clear that it was not stopping the high court from monitoring Covid-19 management related issues.

It had also directed a meeting, even virtually, between officials of the Centre and Delhi government by last evening to discuss various aspects of augmenting the oxygen supply to the national capital.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Delhi
oxygen
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

The cut-throat battle to build K-pop's next superstars

The cut-throat battle to build K-pop's next superstars

Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains

Colorado cult group mummifies leader's remains

Mangaluru autos offer free rides to Covid-19 patients

Mangaluru autos offer free rides to Covid-19 patients

Supreme Court’s welcome warning

Supreme Court’s welcome warning

What is the Facebook Oversight Board?

What is the Facebook Oversight Board?

DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence

DH Toon | Bengal in the throes of post-poll violence

SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket

 