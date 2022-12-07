Supreme Court directs Centre, RBI to submit relevant records on demonetisation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on record relevant records relating to the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination.
Reserving its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the submissions from Attorney General R Venkataramani, RBI's counsel and the petitioners lawyers including senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan.
"Heard. judgement reserved. Learned counsels of the Union of India and Reserve Bank of India are directed to produce the relevant records," the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna, said.
The A-G submitted before the bench that he will submit relevant records in a sealed cover.
The top court was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016.
