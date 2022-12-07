SC directs Centre, RBI to submit records on note ban

Supreme Court directs Centre, RBI to submit relevant records on demonetisation

The A-G submitted before the bench that he will submit relevant records in a sealed cover

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 07 2022, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 13:20 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to put on record relevant records relating to the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denomination.

Reserving its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer heard the submissions from Attorney General R Venkataramani, RBI's counsel and the petitioners lawyers including senior advocates P Chidambaram and Shyam Divan.

"Heard. judgement reserved. Learned counsels of the Union of India and Reserve Bank of India are directed to produce the relevant records," the bench also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna, said.

The A-G submitted before the bench that he will submit relevant records in a sealed cover.  

The top court was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Demonetisation
India News

What's Brewing

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

 